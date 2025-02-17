Jayaprakash Reddy's poser to BJP leaders: Don’t you consider Brahmins as Hindus?

HYDERABAD: Reacting strongly to Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay’s comments on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s caste, TPCC working president T Jayaprakash Reddy said that Rahul never used his caste for political gains.

Stating that Rahul Gandhi is a Brahmin, he sought to know from the BJP leaders whether Brahmins were not considered Hindus.

Addressing a press conference at the Gandhi Bhavan here on Sunday, Jayaprakash alias Jagga Reddy added that Rahul Gandhi’s family is beyond caste and religion.

“Rahul’s family made sacrifices for the country. It stepped aside to give key positions to people like Manmohan Singh. It always practises politics with values,” he said.

“Every generation of Rahul’s family has made sacrifices for the nation,” he said.

Accusing the BJP of exploiting LK Advani’s contributions for the saffron party, he said: “Advani should have been the PM when BJP was voted to power in 2014. Narendra Modi became CM (of Gujarat) due to Advani’s Rathayatra. Then why was Advani sidelined?”

“Do you (BJP leaders), who crave for posts, have any moral right to speak against Rahul Gandhi,” he asked.

Rajiv not a Hindu, says Bandi

Meanwhile, Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that “Rajiv Gandhi was not at all a Hindu”.

“Rajiv Gandhi’s father Feroze was a Parsi, whose forefathers were Muslims. Rajiv Gandhi’s wife was a Christian,” he said and asked Congress leaders to explain how Rahul should be considered a Hindu.