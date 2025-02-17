Lingamanthula jatara kick-starts in Telangana; 10 to 15 lakh devotees expected

SURYAPET: The much-awaited Lingamanthula jatara (Peddagattu jatara), celebrated once every two years, commenced on Sunday in Lingamanthula Swamy Temple, Durajpally village of Chivvemla mandal, Suryapet.

The festival began with the traditional ritual of “Devara Pette,” carried from Kesaram by the temple Chairman G Narsaiah Yadav, who handed it over to the temple priests at Lingamanthula Swamy Temple, Durajpally.

After Sammakka Saralamma jathara, Lingamanthula jatara is considered Telangana’s second-largest religious fair, attracting thousands of devotees from across the state.

Authorities expect 10–15 lakh devotees to participate in the five-day festival, seeking blessings and offering prayers.

In view of the massive influx of devotees, police have implemented traffic diversions on National Highway 65. Vehicles heading towards Vijayawada are being diverted via Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Huzurnagar, and Kodad towns to ease congestion around the temple area.

To ensure smooth proceedings and security, District Collector Tejas Nandhulal Pawar and SP Sunpreeth Singh are closely monitoring the arrangements. Police, municipal authorities and temple officials are coordinating efforts to manage the crowd, regulate traffic, and provide necessary facilities for devotees.

The festival is expected to witness a vibrant mix of religious rituals, cultural performances, and traditional offerings, making it a significant spiritual event for the region.