Nagarjunasagar water level plummets as officials break old system

NALGONDA: The water level in the Nagarjunasagar reservoir is rapidly decreasing, ringing alarm bells. Owing to the continuous release of water for irrigation purposes, instead of an on-and-off system that was followed earlier, the water level has been dropping by about one foot a day. It reached 538.60 feet by Sunday evening as against its full capacity of 590 feet.

In the on-and-off system, the water release would be halted for six days after every nine days of supply for irrigation and drinking purposes through canals.

Last year, as the Krishna river basin and the surrounding areas received copious rainfall, the project received heavy inflows from July 29. For the next two months, starting from August 5, crest gates were opened to let out excess inflows as the water level rose above 590 feet.

Subsequently, the water was released from November into the left canal to meet various needs, including power generation, in Nalgonda, Khammam and Paderu areas. The water was released through right canal to Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh.

Although the Nagarjunasagar Project (NSP) officials maintained the on-and-off system in releasing water into the left canal for a few days in December, they succumbed to pressure from farmers and a minister and restored uninterrupted supply. Similarly, non-stop release of water into the right canal also continued through all these days. As a result of deviating from the established practice, the water level in the reservoir is receding quickly, raising concerns among the officials.

According to an official, the water level is expected to further decrease as the water is being supplied to meet drinking water needs and to irrigate Yasangi crops.

If the situation continues, farmers have to wait for good rains for the next season. If monsoon turns out to be favourable, there will be no problem.

The officials are of the view that the water in the Nagarjunasagar reservoir would have been enough to meet the irrigation needs even in the coming season without good monsoon rains if the on-and-off system of water release was followed.