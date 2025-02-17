NGRI to conduct seismic monitoring of Telangana's Mallannasagar for five years

HYDERABAD: The National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI), Hyderabad, will take up seismic monitoring of the Sri Komaravelli Mallannasagar reservoir in Siddipet district for a period of five years.
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) took up a suo motu cognisance after news reports and apprehensions that the reservoir was constructed without seismic studies.
The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) also found fault with the government for constructing Mallannasagar without carrying out seismic studies. It also requested the NGRI, Hyderabad, to furnish an expert opinion on conducting further seismic studies for the reservoir. In this regard, Irrigation officials filed an affidavit before the NGT recently.
“The seismic monitoring, delineation of seismically active faults/lineaments, and determination of peak ground acceleration (PGA) levels of Mallannasagar during the occurrence of near-field earthquakes will be carried out by the National Geophysical Research Institute. The bill for depositing the necessary funds for the NGRI was prepared and submitted to the government in January 2025. It will start the work once payment is made,” the affidavit said.
The Irrigation department requested payment of `5.34 crore for NGRI in November 2024. A bill was prepared for the same and submitted to the government with a token number on January 8, 2025. But surprisingly, the Finance department did not release the amount to date.
Speaking to TNIE, an official said on Sunday, “Everyone made a hue and cry about not conducting the seismic studies before constructing Mallannasagar. The NGT took up a suo motu case and CAG too found fault with the same. But the Finance department is yet to release the funds for the seismic monitoring works.” The officials, however, said that the reservoir was under Zone-II and it is safe.
An official pointed out that seismic studies were not carried out even for Medigadda barrage, located in Zone-III, a more dangerous area for earthquakes.
Meanwhile, the preparation of Emergency Action Plan (EAP) for the reservoir has been entrusted to Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS), Pune, as required under the Dam Safety Act. The preparation of EAP has started and the report will be submitted by March 2025, the Irrigation department informed the NGT in the affidavit.