NGRI to conduct seismic monitoring of Telangana's Mallannasagar for five years

HYDERABAD: The National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI), Hyderabad, will take up seismic monitoring of the Sri Komaravelli Mallannasagar reservoir in Siddipet district for a period of five years.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) took up a suo motu cognisance after news reports and apprehensions that the reservoir was constructed without seismic studies.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) also found fault with the government for constructing Mallannasagar without carrying out seismic studies. It also requested the NGRI, Hyderabad, to furnish an expert opinion on conducting further seismic studies for the reservoir. In this regard, Irrigation officials filed an affidavit before the NGT recently.

“The seismic monitoring, delineation of seismically active faults/lineaments, and determination of peak ground acceleration (PGA) levels of Mallannasagar during the occurrence of near-field earthquakes will be carried out by the National Geophysical Research Institute. The bill for depositing the necessary funds for the NGRI was prepared and submitted to the government in January 2025. It will start the work once payment is made,” the affidavit said.