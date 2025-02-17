Telangana CM Revanth Reddy conspiring to divide Hindus in name of caste: BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind

NIZAMABAD: Nizamabad BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was trying to create differences among Hindus in the name of caste.

Speaking to the media at the BJP district office here on Sunday, he said that the chief minister was trying to divert people’s attention from the Congress government’s “failure” to fulfil its poll promises.

“The Congress failed to implement the assurances it made to the people of Telangana. Because of this failure, it is facing a severe backlash. That’s why Revanth Reddy is trying to divert people’s attention by speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s caste,” he said while reminding the CM that “your priority should be implementing the poll promises and not Modi’s caste”.

“Modi’s caste was included in the list of BCs when the Congress was power in the Gujarat. By claiming that the PM belongs to an upper caste, he is indirectly suggesting that all forward caste people should vote for Modi and the BJP,” he added.

The legislator from Nizamabad also alleged that Revanth had no control over either the state Congress affairs or the administration. “What’s going on in the ruling party and the government, nobody knows. Utter confusion prevails in the government,” he claimed.

Stating that people across the country are supporting the BJP and its policies, which according to him was proved by the saffron party’s historic victory in Delhi Assembly elections, he urged the Telangana voters to back the BJP candidates in the upcoming graduates’ and teacher’s constituency MLC elections.