Telangana swings between hot, cold weather

HYDERABAD: The weather in the state has become unpredictable, with the temperatures fluctuating between extremes of hot and cold over the past week.

According to the IMD, maximum temperatures are likely to rise gradually by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius, and minimum temperatures are likely to be below normal by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in the next three days, thus increasing the contrast in the weather.

As of Sunday, the maximum temperatures remained above 35degrees Celsius in all the 33 districts, with the highest maximum temperature of 37.7degrees Celsius in Khammam, followed by 37.6 degrees Celsius in Mancherial and Peddapalli.

The minimum temperatures in the state dropped to 10.2 degrees Celsius in Kumurambheem, while the remaining districts recorded minimum temperatures below 15 degrees Celsius.

In the city, the maximum temperature was 35.7 degrees Celsius and the minimum was 11.7 degrees Celsius at the University of Hyderabad.

Further, dry weather is likely to prevail with misty conditions for the next week. In the next 48 hours, the city will experience partly cloudy skies. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 36 degrees Celsius and 18 degrees Celsius, respectively. Surface winds are likely to be southerly, with wind speeds around 4 to 6 kmph and relative humidity of 56 per cent.