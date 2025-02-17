Two years on, sidewall of Ada project remains unrepaired

ADILABAD: The Ada project in Kumurambheem Asifabad district, a minor project, has been facing multiple challenges, including structural damage and financial constraints. The sidewall of the project developed cracks two years ago, and irrigation officials are using plastic covers to prevent further damage while regulating water levels.

The project has a Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 10 tmcft, but currently holds around 5 tmcft. Officials have been releasing water downstream during the rainy season to prevent further damage to the project. The highest inflows recorded were around 1.61 lakh cusecs, while the project’s capacity is 2.61 lakh cusecs.

One of the major concerns is the delay in repair work due to lack of funds. Though the project was designed to irrigate 45,500 acres, only 25,000 acres are currently receiving water due to incomplete canal works. Local farmers have urged the government to complete the repairs and canal works before the rainy season to ensure adequate water storage.

Following a recent expert panel meeting, officials stated that they would submit a report to the government regarding the project’s requirements.

Besides irrigation, the Ada project was selected for ecotourism development under a Union government scheme. In 2022, former MLA Attram Sakku and present MLA Kova Laxmi inaugurated a boating facility at the reservoir, but it was discontinued after a few days.

The project was inaugurated by the then CM of undivided AP N Kiran Kumar Reddy.