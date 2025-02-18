CM Revanth Reddy directs Telangana officials to take action over AP’s water exploitation

HYDERABAD: Asserting that the Centre should take responsibility for stopping Andhra Pradesh from utilising water in excess of what it has been allocated, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday directed Irrigation officials to lodge a complaint with the Union government against the unilateral drawing of water by the neighbouring state.

The chief minister also made it clear that the responsibility of allocating the water share between the two states and calculating the quantum lies with the Central Water Commission.

Chairing a review meeting with officials of the Irrigation department and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, the chief minister referred to the exploitation of water resources by Andhra Pradesh and instructed the officials to be more alert in utilising Krishna water from the Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar projects.

He asserted that the telemetry system was the only solution to prevent AP from utilising water in excess of the prescribed quota. The officials brought to the attention of the chief minister that the AP government was not coming forward to pay its share of the funds required for the installation of the telemetry system.

Responding, the chief minister instructed Irrigation department principal secretary Rahul Bojja to write to the KRMB immediately, informing that all the funds required for the implementation of the telemetry system were being paid by the Telangana government and to take necessary steps for the telemetry.

The chief minister also instructed Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari to finalise the agenda for a teleconference with district collectors to issue necessary directives. Irrigation officials were asked to remain alert while managing Krishna River water from Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar to prevent any supply disruptions.