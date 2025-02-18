In 10 years, Telangana’s GDP increased by 196.9 per cent

HYDERABAD: The GSDP of Telangana increased from Rs 5.05 lakh crore in 2014-15 to Rs 15.01 lakh crore in 2023-24, an increase of 196.9 per cent. This is the second highest in non-special category states in terms of the overall GDP growth.

During this period, the country’s GDP increased by just 136.89 per cent.

According to the “Telangana State Statistical Abstract (Atlas) - 2024”, released by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday, the state’s economy was at Rs 15.01 lakh crore in 2023-24 with major contributions coming from service sectors. However, a majority of the 1.5 crore persons employed are in the agriculture sector.

As per statistics, agriculture and allied sectors employ 45.8 per cent of the population, contributing 15.4 per cent to GSDP, while service sector accounts for 66.8 per cent of the state’s value added.

There are 5,034 scheduled commercial banks in the state, with total deposits worth Rs 7,69,427 crore and credit worth Rs 8,47,390 crore in Q1 of 2024-25.

Meanwhile, Telangana’s total contracted capacity of electricity was 19,576 MW of which 44.8 per cent was generated by the state, 19.8 percent by the Centre and 35.5 per cent by private entities.