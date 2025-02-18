Man held for setting up fake IT firm, duping job seekers in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A 34-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly establishing a fraudulent software firm and cheating IT job aspirants. Cops also seized Rs 1 lakh in cash, five fake appointment letters, two ID cards and two mobiles from his possession.

According to the police, the accused, Kaluva Bharghav (34), had set up a fake company, Neogen Soft Tech Solutions, in Madhapur and collected money from aspirants to issue fake appointment letters.

A resident of Chintal, Bharghav has reportedly worked in several IT companies as an HR manager and gained knowledge on the recruitment process and related formalities.

The police mentioned that the accused, lured by easy money, hatched a plan to cheat job seekers and established a fraudulent IT firm, which even had fake employees to sustain the ruse. When aspirants tried to verify if the firm was authentic, they would find the company’s name in search results on Google apart from the office setup shown on the official website.

The cops added that Bharghav had bought resumes of aspirants from a coaching-cum-consultancy firm. He subsequently contacted job seekers via email, posing as an HR manager and conducting online interviews to create the illusion of a legitimate hiring process.

He then collected between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 2 lakh from numerous victims under the pretence of securing them employment at the company. To further the deception, he provided counterfeit offer letters, appointment letters and company ID cards. He then closed his office, vanished with the money and deactivated his mobile phone numbers.

The cops said that Bharghav is wanted in four cases lodged in Lallaguda, Jeedimetla, Madhapur and Kalwakurthy police stations.