Peddagattu Jatara is not just a fete, it’s an emotion, says Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy

SURYAPET : Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy participated in the Peddagattu jatara at Durajpally in Suryapet district on Monday. He offered prayers at the Lingamantula Swamy temple and also took part in religious rituals.

Also known as Gollagattu jatara, the Peddagattu jatara is Telangana’s second-largest religious congregation after the Medaram Sammakka-Saralamma jatara. The five-day festival is celebrated once every two years as it is of great significance, particularly for the Yadava community, which worships Lingamantula Swamy as their deity. This year, the jatara began on February 16 and will conclude on February 20.

Uttam received a grand welcome from the temple committee members, who honoured him with traditional offerings. Thanking CM A Revanth Reddy for sanctioning Rs 5 crore for the successful conduct of the jatara’s arrangements, he instructed officials to take special measures to ensure devotees do not face inconvenience.

“This jatara, being celebrated since the 16th century, reflects our deep-rooted traditions and unites people in devotion. The Telangana government is ensuring that such grand religious festivals are celebrated with all necessary facilities,” the minister emphasised.

Uttam directed the officials to closely monitor the influx of devotees and ensure the smooth functioning of amenities, including temporary shelters, medical camps and queue management systems. “Lakhs of devotees are visiting the jatara, and it is our responsibility to ensure they have a safe and comfortable experience,” he said.

Expressing his admiration for an overwhelming response from devotees at the Peddagattu jatara, Uttam said, “This Jatara is not just a festival; it is an emotion for the people of Telangana. It is heartening to see lakhs of devotees, not just from our state but also from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, gathering to seek divine blessings.”