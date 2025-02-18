Revanth Reddy will complete five-year term, a BC will be CM in future: TPCC chief

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Monday stated that the politics would revolve around Backward Classes (BCs) in the future.

Addressing a press conference at the Gandhi Bhavan here, Mahesh Goud said that AICC leader Rahul Gandhi has resolved to give political power to BCs.

“A leader from BC communities will become chief minister in future. This is possible only under the Congress,” he said.

While stating that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will complete his five-year term, the TPCC chief said that BCs will have an opportunity to serve as CM in the future.

He also said that the BCs will be given priority when the state cabinet is expanded.

Mahesh Goud, meanwhile, demanded that Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar persuade the BJP-led Union government to amend the 9th Schedule of the Constitution to pave a way for enhancing BC reservations.

He also wanted to know from Sanjay whether he can persuade PM Modi to conduct caste survey along with census. The TPCC chief also said that the state government will introduce a bill in the state legislature to enhance reservations to 42 per cent.