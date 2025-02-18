Union Minister Bandi Sanjay slams Revanth Reddy, accuses Congress of failing on key promises

KARIMNAGAR: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday came down heavily on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for his alleged high-handed comments on the bureaucrats. They would only make them make more mistakes, he said.

He pointed out that the chief minister himself had admitted that there is corruption and lapses in governance under his administration.

Speaking at a meeting with BJP mandal-level leaders from the MLC graduates’ and teachers’ segments, Sanjay alleged that friction between Congress ministers and MLAs was increasing by the day. He further accused some ministers of demanding a 15% cut from the contractors in the value of the bills cleared.

Sanjay also slammed the Congress government for failing to deliver on its key promises, including unemployment benefits to jobless youth, distribution of scooters and gold to women, granting PRC and DA benefits to employees, and waiving farmers’ loans. Calling it a “debt-ridden administration,” he urged the public to hold the Congress accountable in the upcoming MLC elections.

Addressing the newly-appointed BJP mandal presidents, Sanjay urged them to prove their strength in the elections.