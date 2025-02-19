16-year-old Muslim girl killed while trying to protect father from attack in Telangana

SANGAREDDY: A 16-year-old girl, Aliya Begum, died in a hospital after sustaining grievous injuries during an attack involving two brothers in Antaram village, Telangana.

The case came to light on Monday evening following visits by Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin of the AIMIM and MBT leaders to the grieving family.

According to DSP P Sattaiah, the attack happened on February 11 when the girl's father was attacked by Vijaya Reddy and Veera Reddy accusing him of urinating near their house in Antaram village.

Aliya intervened to protect her father who was being assaulted with stones, but was critically injured. She was rushed to the Sangareddy Government Hospital and succumbed to her injuries on February 15.

Aliya was in the 10th standard and was preparing for her board exams.

Authorities stated that villagers alerted the police to the incident. A postmortem was conducted, and the body was handed over to the family.

The two accused brothers were arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

The police later stated that Aliya had been battling cancer. DSP Sattaiah said that timely disclosure of the attack to the hospital authorities could have enabled better medical intervention for Aliya.

Meanwhile, the MLA and MBT leaders demanded action against the accused and the establishment of a permanent police picket in the village to prevent such violence.