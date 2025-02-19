17 get life imprisonment in murder case in Telangana

NALGONDA: The Nalgonda district SC, ST Special Court on Tuesday sentenced 17 persons to life imprisonment for murdering a man with old enmity at Azhimpeta village. The incident occurred in 2017 when the victim, Batta Lingaiah, was attacked and killed due to an old enmity.

According to the police, Lingaiah had earlier been released on bail after being accused of causing the death of a person from the Yadava community. Seeking revenge, the victim’s family members and community members attacked Lingaiah while he was participating in Dussehra festivities with his family.

In a separate case, ADJ-III cum Family Court Judge D Durga Prasad sentenced a woman, her lover, and his friends to life imprisonment for murdering her husband, considering him an obstacle to their illicit relationship.

According to Nalgonda SP Sarat Chandra Pawar, the victim, Soma Keshavulu, lived with his wife, Swathi, She conspired with her lover, Dubba Pradeep, and his associates to kill her husband using a hammer.