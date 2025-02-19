Alleging harassment by SI, couple seeks permission to die by suicide in Telangana

BHUPALPALLY: Alleging harassment by a sub-inspector (SI) and obstruction of access to their farmland, an elderly farmer couple has sought permission to die by suicide in Jayashankar Bhupalapally district.

The couple, residents of Vemulapally village in Mogullapally mandal, accused SI E Venkatesh of Kannaigudem police station in Mulugu district of blocking their access to their agricultural land by closing the pathway for the past three years. In protest, they displayed a banner in front of the Bhupalapally collectorate, pleading for permission to end their lives.

Sources said Sandi Sulochana and Pratap Reddy, who own 12 acres of land in the village, claimed that, despite multiple appeals to higher authorities in Hyderabad, no action had been taken. “After we lodged complaints against the SI, he misused his influence and illegally registered cases against me,” said Pratap.

District Collector Rahul Sharma told TNIE that the issue stemmed from a private land dispute between two parties in the village. “We have directed the revenue officials to conduct an inquiry. Action will be taken based on their report,” he added.

According to available information, the disputed land is adjacent to property owned by the SI. Following the couple’s complaint, revenue officials inspected the site and confirmed the existence of a traditional pathway that farmers had used to access their fields. However, the path has now been blocked, restricting their entry.

Revenue officials attempted to mediate and urged the landowners to resolve the matter through discussion, but no agreement was reached.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)