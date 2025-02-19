BJP creating communal rift over caste survey: CM's Advisor Shabbir

HYDERABAD: Mohammed Ali Shabbir, Advisor to Chief Minister, on Tuesday accused the BJP leaders of distorting facts to create communal divisions and provoke non-Muslim OBCs against the Congress government.

Addressing a press conference at the Gandhi Bhavan, he said that the BJP leaders are falsely accusing the Congress government of rendering injustice to OBCs by including Muslims in the OBC category in the recent Socio-Economic, Education, Employment, Political and Caste Survey.

“The BJP-led government at the Centre and in several states also classified Muslim communities as OBCs,” he claimed.

Shabbir Ali slammed Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, MoS for Home Affirs Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Rajya Sabha MP K Laxman, stating that their claims were factually incorrect.

He said that the BJP leaders are trying to create a divide among the people by twisting facts. He challenged the BJP leaders to remove Muslims from OBC category in Gujarat.

Shabbir Ali backed his argument with historical reports and government records proving that multiple commissions had recognised Muslim backward communities as OBCs long before the Congress government came to power in Telangana.

Stating that various commissions appointed by the Union government have recognised Muslims as OBCs, he said that he would send copies of these reports to BJP leaders by post or email. He said BJP was deliberately creating fear among non-Muslim OBCs, falsely claiming that Muslim reservations were undermining their interests.