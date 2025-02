HYDERABAD: Asserting that his government aimed to make the state a cyber-secure business hub, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday stated that all required assistance and resources were being provided to cyber experts and IT companies to create an ecosystem for developing cybersecurity solutions.

Addressing SHIELD-2025, a conclave on cybersecurity organised at the HICC by the Telangana Cybersecurity Bureau, Cyberabad Police and the Society for Cyberabad Security Council, the chief minister reiterated that his government was committed to making Telangana the No. 1 state in the country in terms of cybersecurity.

Stating that cybercriminals stole Rs 22,812 crore across the country in the last year. “Cybercrime poses a huge threat to the country’s economy as well as citizens,” Revanth stated, adding that fake news was another major threat these days. “Misinformation on social media is creating chaos in society,” he said.

Cybersecurity policy soon: Min

Appealing to one and all to share the cyber helpline number ‘1930’ which works 24x7, the chief minister pointed out that Telangana was among a few states that have established a fully functional Cybersecurity Bureau and a dedicated cybercrime helpline.

He recalled that the government opened seven dedicated cybercrime police stations last year.

“Let us all work together to make Telangana a cybersecure state. This cybersecurity conference is significant,” the chief minister said.

Revanth continued: “Telangana is at the forefront of controlling cybercrime in the country. There is a need to strengthen the cybercrime wing further. Prevention of crime should be given priority.”

Referring to the scourge of fake news on social media, he stressed the need to curb economic crimes and fake news.

Meanwhile, IT Minister D Sridhar Babu revealed that the government was planning to unveil a cybersecurity policy soon. “As per Data Protection Act guidelines, we will introduce a new cybersecurity policy,” he disclosed.