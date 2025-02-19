Congress or BJP, which party will benefit from BRS no-show

HYDERABAD: As the Karimnagar-Adilabad-Medak-Nizamabad graduates’ constituency MLC poll campaign in North Telangana gathers, the leaders of both the Congress and BJP are on the edge, not knowing which way the cookie will crumble.
The candidates of the two national parties are grappling with each other for victory while the BRS has opted out of the contest.
Though the BRS is not contesting the election, its leaders, including former ministers, were active in voter enrolment across their respective districts. Sources indicated that nearly one lakh new voter enrolments were facilitated by senior BRS leaders.
This raises crucial questions: Which way will these graduate voters lean? Which party will benefit, and which will face setback? These factors are causing anxiety within the BJP and Congress circles.
The Congress has accused BRS of indirectly supporting the BJP by abstaining from the contest, while BJP leaders see a secret understanding between the Congress and the pink party to influence the election outcome. These accusations have fuelled heated exchanges between the two national parties.
Contrasting campaigns
On the BJP front, top leaders, including Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy and MoS for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, along with MPs Dharmapuri Arvind, Eatala Rajender, G Nagesh and M Raghunandan Rao, have intensified their campaign. They are actively engaging with graduate voters to rally support for their candidate, C Anji Reddy.
In contrast, the Congress campaign appears to lack momentum. While a minister has been touring the constituency to introduce the party’s candidate, V Narender Reddy, most MLAs have remained passive. This has raised concerns within the Congress camp about their ability to retain the seat.
Independents’ threat
Adding to the complexity, independent candidates are gaining traction, particularly among Backward Class (BC) voters. The BC associations have urged voters to support a BC candidate, and Prasanna Hari Krishna, a retired lecturer who took voluntary retirement, is emerging as a strong contender with support from youth groups and BC organisations.
Interestingly, both the BJP and Congress have fielded candidates from the Reddy community, sparking debate whether they should support a Reddy. The key question remains: Can the ruling Congress hold onto the seat amid challenges from BJP and independent candidates?
With the election campaign gaining momentum, the battle for the North Telangana graduates’ MLC seat is acquiring all the trappings of a high-stakes contest with unpredictable outcomes.