Congress or BJP, which party will benefit from BRS no-show

HYDERABAD: As the Karimnagar-Adilabad-Medak-Nizamabad graduates’ constituency MLC poll campaign in North Telangana gathers, the leaders of both the Congress and BJP are on the edge, not knowing which way the cookie will crumble.

The candidates of the two national parties are grappling with each other for victory while the BRS has opted out of the contest.

Though the BRS is not contesting the election, its leaders, including former ministers, were active in voter enrolment across their respective districts. Sources indicated that nearly one lakh new voter enrolments were facilitated by senior BRS leaders.

This raises crucial questions: Which way will these graduate voters lean? Which party will benefit, and which will face setback? These factors are causing anxiety within the BJP and Congress circles.

The Congress has accused BRS of indirectly supporting the BJP by abstaining from the contest, while BJP leaders see a secret understanding between the Congress and the pink party to influence the election outcome. These accusations have fuelled heated exchanges between the two national parties.