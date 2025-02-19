Dy CM Mallu Bhatti promises sufficient budgetary allocation for Aarogyasri

HYDERABAD: Stating that the government is giving priority to health sector, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday promised to allocate sufficient funds for the implementation of the Aarogyasri scheme in the 2025-26 Budget.

Vikramarka held a pre-budget meeting with Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha and officials of Health, Science and Technology departments.

During the meeting, the deputy CM instructed the officials to utilise funds being provided by the Union government under Centrally Sponsored Schemes.

The minister also said that the construction of medical colleges and government hospitals will be completed within the next one year.

He stated that the government intends to set up science and technology planetariums in districts. Accusing the previous BRS government of neglecting the Drug and Food Safety Authority and Medical Education Wing, the deputy CM said that the government is making efforts to strengthen both bodies.

Special Chief Secretary of Finance Department K Ramakrishna Rao, Principal Secretary of Health Department Christina Z Chongthu, and Principal Secretary of Science and Technology Department Ahmed Nadeem were present at the meeting.