Former minister Nagam Reddy seeks quashing of FIR in election case

HYDERABAD: Stating that the charges against him are baseless, former minister Nagam Janardhan Reddy has moved the Telangana High Court seeking quashing of the proceedings against him in connection with FIR No. 455/2023 registered under Section 188 of the IPC and pending before the judicial first-class magistrate, Nagarkurnool.
The FIR was lodged against Janardhan Reddy and another person during the 2023 Assembly elections based on a complaint filed by K Nageshwar Rao, a member of the flying squad on election duty. The complainant claimed that on November 26, 2023, he observed the former minister addressing a gathering of around 250-300 people at the Ambedkar statue in Sripuram village, without prior permission. The court is expected to hear the plea in a day or two.
RR collector told to probe transfer of assigned land
Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy of the Telangana High Court has permitted the petitioners to submit a representation to the collector of Rangareddy district regarding the alleged illegal transfer of assigned land.
The court directed the district collector to conduct an inquiry into the issue and, if the land in question is found to be assigned land, initiate appropriate action under the Telangana Assigned Lands (Prohibition of Transfers) Act, 1977.
Additionally, the collector has been instructed to register criminal cases against those involved in the illegal sale and registration of the land within three months from the date of receiving the petitioners’ application.
The case revolves around a parcel of land measuring 33.5 guntas in Sy.No.176/23, situated at Aziznagar, Moinabad mandal of Rangareddy district.
The land was originally assigned to one Antharam Laxmaiah, the husband of the main petitioner, E Nagamma, and the father of the other three petitioners, as well as respondents Antharam Darshan and D Vijaya.
Senior advocate Pasnooru collapses in HC, dies
Senior advocate Venu Gopal Rao Pasnooru passed away on Tuesday after collapsing in the Telangana High Court due to a heart attack. The veteran lawyer was arguing a case when he collapsed. He was rushed to a private hospital, but could not be revived.
As a mark of respect, almost all benches of the high court stopped adjudication of cases for the day. Several members of the legal fraternity visited the hospital to pay their respects. Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul issued oral orders directing that no adverse orders be passed in the cases listed for the day. The mortal remains of Pasnooru were kept at the Global Hospital, awaiting the arrival of his daughter from the US.
Tapgate accused asked to move lower court for bail
Refusing to issue any specific direction to the magistrate, Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the petitioners — Accused Nos. 4 and 5 in the sensational phone-tapping case — to argue the case on its merits before the lower court. Justice Reddy was adjudicating a lunch motion writ petition filed by Thodupunoori Santosh Kumar and Bandi Parsharamulu, against whom FIR No. 1205 of 2024 was registered with the Panjagutta police station on December 1, 2024.
Former minister T Harish Rao is Accused No. 1 in the case while former DCP P Radhakishan Rao is Accused No. 2. Both of them have been granted interim protection from arrest by the High Court. The petitioners, through their counsel, alleged before the court that the police deliberately arrested them without prior notice. They also alleged that the police subjected them and their family members to harassment under the guise of investigation, frequently summoning them to the police station, forcing them to sign blank papers, and using abusive language against them, leading to severe mental distress.