Former minister Nagam Reddy seeks quashing of FIR in election case

HYDERABAD: Stating that the charges against him are baseless, former minister Nagam Janardhan Reddy has moved the Telangana High Court seeking quashing of the proceedings against him in connection with FIR No. 455/2023 registered under Section 188 of the IPC and pending before the judicial first-class magistrate, Nagarkurnool.

The FIR was lodged against Janardhan Reddy and another person during the 2023 Assembly elections based on a complaint filed by K Nageshwar Rao, a member of the flying squad on election duty. The complainant claimed that on November 26, 2023, he observed the former minister addressing a gathering of around 250-300 people at the Ambedkar statue in Sripuram village, without prior permission. The court is expected to hear the plea in a day or two.

RR collector told to probe transfer of assigned land

Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy of the Telangana High Court has permitted the petitioners to submit a representation to the collector of Rangareddy district regarding the alleged illegal transfer of assigned land.

The court directed the district collector to conduct an inquiry into the issue and, if the land in question is found to be assigned land, initiate appropriate action under the Telangana Assigned Lands (Prohibition of Transfers) Act, 1977.

Additionally, the collector has been instructed to register criminal cases against those involved in the illegal sale and registration of the land within three months from the date of receiving the petitioners’ application.

The case revolves around a parcel of land measuring 33.5 guntas in Sy.No.176/23, situated at Aziznagar, Moinabad mandal of Rangareddy district.

The land was originally assigned to one Antharam Laxmaiah, the husband of the main petitioner, E Nagamma, and the father of the other three petitioners, as well as respondents Antharam Darshan and D Vijaya.