Hornet helps cops sting cybercrooks, recover stolen funds in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Cyber fraudsters often use digital currency to launder money obtained from criminal activities. Many, including police officials, believe that once money was converted into cryptocurrency, it became untraceable, leading to a loss of hope in recovering stolen funds. However, a platform called Hornet claims to monitor transactions even on the dark web. Using this technology, Cyberabad police recently arrested a suspect involved in a cyber fraud case.

A police official explained that once fiat currency is converted into cryptocurrency, it is laundered through multiple channels, making it extremely difficult to track.

Hornet founder & CEO Souvik Haldar told TNIE that the firm has partnered with Cyberabad commissionerate to investigate cryptocurrency-related crimes. “Even after fiat currency is converted into cryptocurrency, there is always an end-user. Our job is to identify the individuals behind these transactions using technology. While it is challenging, we have traced and resolved some cases,” he said.

Haldar added that Hornet monitors the dark web to generate actionable intelligence, which aids law enforcement agencies in investigations. “There are pseudo-anonymous links to real-world identities. We can extract scientific reports from the blockchain, which helps track culprits,” he explained.