HYDRAA finds water at four feet depth during Bathukamma Kunta revival

HYDERABAD: HYDRAA, which undertook the excavation of Bathukamma Kunta in Amberpet for rejuvenation, has uncovered hidden water sources as water began oozing out during the excavation process on Tuesday. Over the years, a major portion of the lake has shrunk due to encroachments by land grabbers.

As part of its lake restoration initiative, HYDRAA began excavation work and shortly after the digging commenced, water started gushing out once knee-deep soil was removed. Locals believe that if all the waste and debris dumped in the lake for decades are cleared, full rejuvenation can be carried out.

Meanwhile, some social media posts have claimed that the excavation damaged underground pipelines. However, HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath dismissed these claims, stating that misinformation was being spread. HMWSSB has also confirmed that the excavation did not affect any water pipelines.

“I am still unsure, as I could hardly believe water was found just four feet below the ground. If true, this would be a miracle. Regardless, HYDRAA has now taken on the critical task of lake rejuvenation. HYDRAA is not just about demolitions. It is committed to the constructive work of protecting and restoring water bodies,” Ranganath stated.

HYDRAA has undertaken lake rejuvenation efforts at six locations while also removing encroachments. These lakes include Bathukamma Kunta (Amberpet), Bumrukh Dawala (Old City), Thammidi Kunta (behind N Convention), Sunnam Cheruvu (Guttala Begumpet, Madhapur), Nalla Cheruvu (Kukatpally) and Pedda Cheruvu (on the Uppal-Warangal Highway).