Minister Uttam Reddy raises concern over NDSA’s KLIS probe taking too much time

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday urged the Union government to ensure that the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) completes its inquiry and submits its report on the Kaleshwaram project at the earliest.

Participating in the second All India State Water Ministers’ conference, organised by the Ministry of Jal Shakti in Udaipur, Rajasthan, Uttam said the NDSA investigation has been going on for several months for now and requested the Union ministry to intervene and see that the NDSA completes its inquiry at the earliest.

He demanded immediate intervention of the Centre in the Krishna river water issue, to prevent any injustice to Telangana.

The minister requested the Union government to allot Rs 4,000 crore for establishing trunk and interceptor sewer networks along Musi river.

He sought Rs 6,000 crore for connecting Godavari river with Osmansagar and Himayatsagar reservoirs on Musi and also for the Musi rejuvenation project.

Hyd’s drinking water needs

The linking of Godavari with Musi would ensure that the drinking water needs of Hyderabad are met, while also ensuring that there is sufficient fresh water for the rejuvenation of Musi, he said.

Uttam also sought the intervention of the Centre for early judgment of KWDT II. He urged the Jal Shakti Ministry to make a decision on water allocation process for Palamuru-Rangarreddy Lift Irrigation Scheme, Samakka Sarakka and Sita Rama Sagar projects at the earliest.

He demanded low-cost, long tenure funding for ongoing irrigation projects in Telangana and the de-sedimentation and desiliting of all projects in the state by the Centre.

Expressing apprehension that the Krishna river water may be illegally diverted by the Andhra Pradesh government from the fore shore of Srisailam project, the minister urged the Centre to prevent the same. He said that the telemetry instruments be installed on Krishna river.