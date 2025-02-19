Telangana Excise Minister Jupally Rao accuses IAS officers of non-cooperation

HYDERABAD: Days after Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy stressed the need for civil servants to change their “attitude”, Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Tuesday alleged that several IAS officers were not cooperating with the government in conduct of day-to-day works.

Addressing the media at the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) office on the Assembly premises, the minister said that some files were being kept pending for months together. “Why should files be kept pending for years? There is a need for reforms in governance. Certainly, our government will not keep quiet,” he said.

Referring to BRS working president KT Rama Rao criticising the Congress government, he said: “KTR should be ashamed, he is accusing the Congress government of delaying payments to sarpanches. It was the then BRS government which kept bills pending for years.”

The minister, meanwhile, said that the people of Telangana defeated BRS in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections and they are now waiting to give a similar verdict in the upcoming local body elections.