Telangana: Term of panel on SCs extended

HYDERABAD: The state government on Tuesday extended the term to March 11 of the Justice Shameem Akther Commission to study the suggestions and objections received from various quarters on SC sub-categorisation.

SC Development principal secretary N Sridhar issued orders to this effect.

Following the Supreme Court judgement on SC sub-categorisation, the state government appointed the commission to conduct a detailed study on this matter for 60 days. The commission assumed charge on November 11, 2024, and was granted a one-month extension on January 11.

The one-man panel had already submitted its report to the government, which had presented it in the Assembly.

After a debate in the Assembly, various political parties and associations, including Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi president Manda Krishna Madiga, raised a few objections and offered suggestions. Recently, Manda Krishna also met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and gave details regarding the grouping of castes and proposed reservations.

With this, the government has decided to extend the term of the commission to conduct a detailed study by taking into consideration the objections and suggestions.