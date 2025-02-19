Telangana's Siddipet BRS cadre tense over tapgate investigation

SIDDIPET: Tension prevails in the BRS circles in the Siddipet Assembly constituency as the pink party cadre are in the grip of fear over the ongoing probe into the phone-tapping case.

While some party workers fear that they may be summoned for questioning in the case filed by Congress leader G Chakradhar Goud, the others are spending sleepless nights over the possibility of them being taken into custody by the police.

It may be mentioned here that Chakradhar filed a police case, claiming that 16 phones belonging to him and his family members were tapped when the BRS was in power at the behest of Siddipet MLA and former minister T Harish Rao.

The Congress leader demanded that Harish Rao’s personal assistant Seshu be arrested in this case.

Panjagutta police have already arrest Bhavani Communications owner T Santosh Kumar, his car driver Bandi Parsharamulu and former Aarogyasri employee T Vamshi Krishna. Chakradhar, who has been trying to project himself as the only leader who takes on Hairsh Rao in the constituency, demanding that all those involved in the case be arrested at the earliest. This development and the recent arrest of three accused persons are keeping the BRS workers on tenterhooks.