Tiger pugmarks spotted, high alert in Telangana's Bhupalpally

BHUPALPALLY: The Mahadevpur forest officials sounded a high alert in the Palgula forest area and put their entire staff on vigil after pugmarks of a tiger were spotted on the outskirts of Palgula village, Mahadevpur mandal, Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Tuesday.

The villagers who spotted the pugmarks immediately informed the Mahadevpur forest officials. Speaking to TNIE, Mahadevpur Forest Range Officer (FRO) R Ravi said, “Four teams have been deployed to track the movement of the big cat in the forest area. Following the analysis of the pugmarks, we found that the tiger is moving towards the Mahadevpur forest area.”

He added that the Forest department is also taking measures to safeguard the tiger from poachers and has alerted the staff to identify and remove electric fencing or trenches near water bodies immediately for the safety of the animal.

Camera traps were installed to capture the movement of the tiger. Meanwhile, the Gram Panchayat (GP) officials have been making announcements in their villages, asking people to be cautious and not venture alone into the forest area. The villagers are in a grip of fear and are scared to even step out of their houses.