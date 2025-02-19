To boost cybersecurity, government to partner with IIT, NALSAR, ISB: TGCSB Director Shikha Goel

HYDERABAD: Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) Director Shikha Goel announced on Tuesday that MoUs will be signed with IIT Hyderabad, NALSAR and ISB, the academic partners of SHIELD 2025, for future collaborations in cybersecurity research, policy reforms and skill development.

Welcoming officials from 14 states, Goel stated that in an era of rapid digital transformation, cybercrime has become a universal challenge impacting governments, businesses and individuals. The increasing threats posed by AI-driven deepfakes, financial frauds and identity theft necessitate a unified response from all stakeholders, she added.

“SHIELD 2025 is not just a conclave; it is a mission to bring together the best minds to strengthen our collective defences. A key highlight of the conclave is the Technology Experience Zone, where AI-driven cybersecurity solutions and advanced investigative tools are being demonstrated. Cyber resilience is essential for MSMEs, startups and all businesses operating in the digital space,” Goel stated.

She further announced collaborations with NALSAR to explore legal reforms and with IIT Hyderabad to develop technological solutions to combat cybercrime. Additionally, TGCSB is in the process of entering into an MoU with Google to enhance cybersecurity capabilities.

To bolster Telangana’s cybersecurity landscape, the Cyber Fusion Centre (CFC) was inaugurated and will serve as a central hub for cyber operations. Additionally, a Child Protection Unit (CPU) was launched in collaboration with India Child Protection (ICP) unit in Delhi to combat Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) activities more actively.

She also highlighted the growing threats of AI-driven cybercrime, deep fakes and financial frauds, stressing the urgency of proactive countermeasures to address these evolving challenges.