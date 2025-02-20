Drop in water table across Yadadri worries farmers

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI: Even before the onset of summer, the water table has dropped by nearly one metre within a month across the district. Officials warn that the levels could further drop by up to four metres in several mandals by March.

The district Groundwater department, which tracks monthly water levels using piezometers in 51 villages across 17 mandals, reported a decline between December 2024 and January 2025. While six villages saw marginal improvements, 45 villages recorded ‘concerning drops’. In Sansthan Narayanapuram mandal, groundwater levels have plunged to 22.09 metres, the deepest in the region.

Agriculture authorities have warned that standing paddy and other crops face irreversible damage if urgent measures are not taken. Crisis hotspots also include Banda Kothapally, Vastakonduru and Pedda Padishala in Gundala mandal, along with villages in Athmakur (M) mandal.

During the ongoing Yasangi (Rabi) season, farmers cultivated crops on 2,75,316 acres. However, crops cultivated on nearly 1 lakh acres are now at risk due to drying borewells.

The officials also pointed out that paddy cultivation has already shrunk by 17,976 acres compared to last year. At this point, stakeholders are urging the state to implement large-scale water conservation projects, promote micro-irrigation and expedite canal repairs to optimise water distribution.

Desperate farmers are selling withered crops as cattle fodder for a paltry Rs 2,000–Rs 3,000 per acre to recoup minimal losses. “I invested Rs 60,000 in my two-acre paddy farm, but my borewell dried up. There’s no way to recover the money I invested into the cultivation now,” said Anthati Galaiah, a distraught farmer from Narayanapuram, where 45,000 acres are similarly affected.

Farmers have urged authorities to release water from the Gandhamalla Reservoir to recharge groundwater. While officials released water recently, only fields within 150 metres of canals saw minor improvements. “Distant farms remain parched,” said N Veera Reddy, a farmer from Motkur.

A senior groundwater official confirmed the decline in the water table, with the average dropping from 7.29 metres (2.22 metres) in January 2024 to 10 metres (3.04 metres) in January this year. “The situation will deteriorate further by March,” the official stated, citing inadequate rainfall and over-reliance on borewells.