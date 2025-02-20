Justice league | Ex-MLA Jeevan directed to face trial in land grab case

Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed BRS leader and former Armoor MLA A Jeevan Reddy, along with his family members, to face trial in a criminal case registered against them at the Chevella police station in Rangareddy district.

The case pertains to the alleged illegal occupation and encroachment of 20 acres and 20 guntas of land belonging to Samu Damodar Reddy in Survey Nos: 32, 35, 36, and 38 at Urlapally village.

The judge dismissed two criminal petitions filed by Jeevan Reddy and his family members seeking quashing of FIRs (Nos. 175/2024 and 190/2024) registered against them. In his ruling, Justice Lakshman declined the petitioners’ plea for relief under Section 482 of the Cr.PC and directed them to face trial. The court further refused to intervene in the investigation process or prevent the petitioners’ arrest, stating that they should instead seek remedy under Section 438 of the Cr.PC, which pertains to anticipatory bail.

Interim stay on tapgate probe on Harish’s plea

Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday ordered an interim stay, until March 3, 2025, on the investigation into the phone-tapping case registered at the Panjagutta police station. The judge was hearing two criminal petitions filed by former minister T Harish Rao (A1) and retired DCP P Radhakishan Rao (A2) in the case.