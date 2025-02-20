K Chandrasekhar Rao has no moral right to criticise Congress government: TPCC chief

NIZAMABAD: Responding to BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao reportedly claiming that Congress’ graph is on the decline, TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Wednesday said that the former has no moral right to criticise the Congress and its government in the state.

Hitting back at the pink party chief for criticising Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his governance, he suggested that the former chief minister take care of his health and spend the rest of his life in his farmhouse. “There is no future for the BRS. It will be extinct by the time next Assembly elections are held. KCR’s political career is over. He should try to happily spend the rest of his life in his farmhouse,” he said.

Mahesh Goud, along with Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao and other Congress leaders, campaigned for Narender Reddy, the party’s candidate in the Karimnagar-Adilabad-Nizamabad-Medak graduates’ constituency MLC election in Nizamabad and Kamareddy.

Stating that there is no comparison between Rao and Revanth, he said: “KCR’s rule was an undemocratic and family-run regime. KCR used to threaten officials. Contractors and commission agents used to thrive during his rule.”

“On the other hand, under Revanth’s leadership, the Congress is ensuring Praja Palana [people’s governance] in the state,” he added.

“KCR failed to even fulfil his responsibilities as the Leader of the Opposition by refusing to attend Assembly sessions,’’ he said.

“We respect KCR the Telangana activist. But we won’t tolerate it if he continues to make unnecessary comments and baseless allegations against the Congress government,” he added.