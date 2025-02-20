We will return to power 100 per cent, asserts K Chandrasekhar Rao

HYDERABAD: Directing the party cadre to launch a series of protests highlighting the failures of the Congress government, former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday declared that the pink party would “100%” regain power in the state.

The BRS supremo also announced that the party’s silver jubilee celebrations would continue through the year.

Addressing the state party’s extended executive committee meeting at Telangana Bhavan, KCR said that only the BRS fights for the public.

“Telangana, which we achieved after a series of agitations, is regressing to its earlier condition. Taking inspiration from our 25-year struggle, we have to fight again for the development of Telangana,” KCR asserted.

This was the BRS boss’s first visit to the party office in seven months. As many as 30 leaders actively participated in the discussions, which lasted for over four hours.

KCR explained the underdevelopment of Telangana in undivided AP, the struggles spearheaded by the BRS to achieve a separate state, the development that took place under the pink party rule and the “regression” under Congress rule.

Recalling his protest against the power tariff hike during the TDP rule, KCR alleged that Chandrababu Naidu, the chief minister of residuary AP, was trying to enter Telangana in one way or another. “We have to activate ourselves to render justice to Telangana. The BRS is the only shield to Telangana. Every worker has to take this responsibility,” KCR asserted.

He reportedly recalled claims that the BRS was “finished” after the party drew a blank in the Lok Sabha elections. “With such statements, 10 MLAs defected to the Congress,” he said, averring that the BRS would remain intact while the graph of the Congress was dipping rapidly.

The meeting discussed the “failures” of the Congress government, highlighting various crises that had emerged in less than a year. The meeting noted that the state witnessed over 400 farmer suicides, 50 student suicides, particularly in residential schools, and financial distress among auto drivers and real estate investors.