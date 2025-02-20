We will return to power 100 per cent, asserts K Chandrasekhar Rao

HYDERABAD: Directing the party cadre to launch a series of protests highlighting the failures of the Congress government, former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday declared that the pink party would “100%” regain power in the state.
The BRS supremo also announced that the party’s silver jubilee celebrations would continue through the year.
Addressing the state party’s extended executive committee meeting at Telangana Bhavan, KCR said that only the BRS fights for the public.
“Telangana, which we achieved after a series of agitations, is regressing to its earlier condition. Taking inspiration from our 25-year struggle, we have to fight again for the development of Telangana,” KCR asserted.
This was the BRS boss’s first visit to the party office in seven months. As many as 30 leaders actively participated in the discussions, which lasted for over four hours.
KCR explained the underdevelopment of Telangana in undivided AP, the struggles spearheaded by the BRS to achieve a separate state, the development that took place under the pink party rule and the “regression” under Congress rule.
Recalling his protest against the power tariff hike during the TDP rule, KCR alleged that Chandrababu Naidu, the chief minister of residuary AP, was trying to enter Telangana in one way or another. “We have to activate ourselves to render justice to Telangana. The BRS is the only shield to Telangana. Every worker has to take this responsibility,” KCR asserted.
He reportedly recalled claims that the BRS was “finished” after the party drew a blank in the Lok Sabha elections. “With such statements, 10 MLAs defected to the Congress,” he said, averring that the BRS would remain intact while the graph of the Congress was dipping rapidly.
The meeting discussed the “failures” of the Congress government, highlighting various crises that had emerged in less than a year. The meeting noted that the state witnessed over 400 farmer suicides, 50 student suicides, particularly in residential schools, and financial distress among auto drivers and real estate investors.
Silver Jubilee celebrations
The meeting also resolved to conduct the year-long silver jubilee celebrations of the party.
Briefing reporters later, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said that the coming year would be a busy one, with a massive membership drive and a public meeting planned for April 27, the day the party was founded.
The party would hold a meeting of its delegates in Hyderabad in the second week of April. The BRS will appoint different committees for the silver jubilee celebrations, Rama Rao said.
He said that the party remains committed to fighting for public issues. “The BRS is a child born out of history for the liberation of Telangana,” KTR said. He termed its 25-year journey a significant chapter in the state’s sociopolitical evolution.
Asserting that the BRS would continue to safeguard Telangana’s interests, Rama Rao said that if the Congress government fails to protect the state’s rights in the Krishna River waters, the BRS would launch an agitation.
Rama Rao also alleged that the state government misled the BC community by promising 42% reservations before the elections. He also accused BJP MPs of failing to bring funds from the Centre over the past year.