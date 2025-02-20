Man who filed corruption case against KCR found murdered in Telangana's Bhupalpally

BHUPALPALLY: The man who had filed a complaint alleging corruption in the construction of Lakshmi (Medigadda) barrage was brutally murdered in Bhupalpally town on Wednesday night.

The deceased, Nagavelli Rajalingamurthy, was a resident of Bhupalpally and the husband of former councillor Sarala from the 15th ward of Bhupalpally Municipality.

In October 2023, Murthy had filed a case at the Bhupalpally police station, seeking registration of an FIR against former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, former irrigation minister T Harish Rao and others, alleging corruption in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).

After the police refused to register an FIR, he approached the local magistrate court, which rejected his plea. He then approached the Principal Sessions Court, Bhupalpally, which issued notices to KCR, Harish Rao and others. However, the Telangana High Court gave stay on the case.