Telangana government announces 25 per cent subsidy on LRS fee

HYDERABAD: The state has decided to implement the long-pending Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) and extend the 25% discount being offered on registration charges to March 31.

The decision was made on Wednesday after Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu held a meeting with officials on LRS.

It was decided at the meeting to allow regularisation of layouts that have at least 10% plots registered. The 25% subsidy would also be applicable to these layouts.

Stating that people have been waiting for the resolution of LRS applications for the last four years, the ministers urged people to utilise the opportunity. The ministers also asked officials to be cautious regarding lands on the prohibited list.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Planning department principal secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Municipal Administration principal secretary Dana Kishore, Revenue department principal secretary Navin Mittal, Stamps and Registrations Commissioner Buddhaprakash Jyoti and others were present.