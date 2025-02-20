Telangana government to introduce two separate bills on BC quota in Assembly

HYDERABAD: The state government has decided to hold special Assembly sessions from March 1 to 5 to introduce two separate BC Reservation Bills to provide 42 per cent quota to BCs in politics, employment and education. Similarly, the government will also introduce a bill on SC sub-categorisation.

Sources said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy decided to increase reservations to BCs in employment and education, apart from politics. It may be recalled that during the Assembly elections, the Congress promised to provide 42 per cent BC reservations in local bodies.

The officials are in the process of drafting these bills. The state Cabinet is likely to meet soon to give its nod to the bills. After the Assembly passes these bills, the government will send them to the Centre for approval, sources added.

Meanwhile, the government is also mulling to introduce the bill on SC sub-categorisation. The government is likely to draft the bill after the Justice Shameem Akther Commission submits its report. It may be recalled that the government recently extended the one-man commission’s term up to March 11. It will submit its final report by taking objections and suggestions into consideration.

After sending the bill to the Central government, the chief minister is likely to visit Delhi to seek support in getting Parliament’s approval.

The government is likely to bring pressure on the Centre to introduce these bills in Parliament during the second part of Budget session, which is scheduled to begin on March 10.