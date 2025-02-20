Telangana logs over 17K malware attacks per day

HYDERABAD: Telangana witnessed at least 17,128 malware attacks per day through 2024, the attackers spared no one — from your nondescript homemaker to government websites.

The Telangana Cyber Threat Report-2025 — compiled by the Data Security Council of India (DSCI), in collaboration with Seqrite and released at the ongoing SHIELD-2025 cybersecurity conclave on Wednesday — says that 62,52,023 malware instances were detected in 2024 in the state. This is roughly 2% of the 36.9 crore detections in the country.

Being an IT hub, it’s no surprise that Hyderabad was the most affected city with 59,81,619 detections, followed by Khammam with 52,518, Warangal with 52,037 and Nizamabad with 28,049 detections.

However, what is surprising is that the targets included government websites such as the deputy chief minister’s portal. Shockingly, the hackers not only leaked the login credentials but also sensitive data.

Hackers put sensitive data in public domain

Malware is a term derived from “malicious software.” It’s a broad term for any harmful software that’s designed to damage or steal data from computers. Common types of malware include viruses, worms, Trojan viruses, spyware, adware, and ransomware.

Cyber threat actors operating through Telegram targeted various sectors, breaching data and disrupting operations. Some of the significant incidents include the February 19, 2024, attack by the Telegram-based group “Black_Code,” which leaked credentials from the Telangana government portal (data.telangana.gov.in), the February 21, 2024, attack by “Nusantara” on the SC/ST Commission portal (scstcommission.telangana.gov.in), the March 2, 2024, targeting of Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s website and more.