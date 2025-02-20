Telangana urges NDSA to step in and save Srisailam dam

HYDERABAD: Expressing concerns over the deterioration in the plunge pool area of the Srisailam dam, which poses a serious threat to the safety of the dam, Telangana Irrigation officials requested the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) to intervene and ensure the safety of the dam.

The State Committee on Dam Safety (SCDS) officials wrote a letter to the NDSA chairman to this effect on Wednesday.

“Constructed in 1981 across the Krishna river, this multipurpose dam is a critical asset that provides hydroelectric power (with installed capacity of 900 MW for Telangana and 770 MW for Andhra Pradesh), irrigation, and drinking water supply to vast regions of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Further, it also plays an essential role in flood control in both states apart from supplying drinking water to Chennai through the Telugu Ganga Project,” the Telangana officials said.

They said the recent inspections indicated that huge discharge during the 2009 floods (about 25 lakh cusecs against designed 14 lakh cusecs) resulted in significant scouring and formation of a large void in the plunge pool downstream of the dam’s spillway. Reports indicate that unpublished studies conducted by the National Institute of Oceanography, commissioned by the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh government, warn that if left unaddressed, the erosion poses a serious threat to the dam’s overall stability. The dam’s maximum height is 143.26 m from the deepest foundation level, officials said.