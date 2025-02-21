Minister Komatireddy alleges BRS leaders' involvement in activist's murder, demands CID probe

HYDERABAD: Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy alleged that BRS leaders, including its president K Chandrasekhar Rao, working president KT Rama Rao, T Harish Rao and Gandra Venkataramana Reddy, were behind the murder of social activist N Rajalingamurthy in Bhupalpally on Wednesday night.

Addressing the media at the Gandhi Bhavan here on Thursday, Venkat Reddy requested Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to order a CID probe into the ghastly crime and bring the guilty to justice. He also demanded that the case be tried in a fast-track court.

Referring to BRS leaders, the minister said: “I don’t understand how you were born in Telangana. The BRS is promoting murders. They should eschew murder politics as it is not in Telangana’s culture. Do you stoop to the level of murdering someone if he questions you and your corruption?”

The minister stated that Rajalingamurthy was fighting a legal battle in connection with the collapse of the three piers of the Medigadda barrage ahead of the Assembly elections in 2023. “He had filed cases against former CM KCR and Harish Rao,” he said.

The minister also alleged that the former chief minister gave a BRS ticket to a person responsible for the murder of advocate couple Gattu Vamana Rao and his wife PV Nagamani near Manthani on February 17, 2021.

The minister also alleged that Harish Rao was raising the Krishna waters issue now to divert people’s attention from the murder of Rajalingamurthy. He also claimed that Harish Rao was, in a way, responsible for the death of Srikantha Chari during the Telangana movement.