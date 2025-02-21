PIL filed against KCR for skipping assembly sessions; allegations of suppressing farmers' voices

PIL filed against KCR for skipping Assembly sessions

General Secretary of Federation of Farmers Associations in Telangana D Vijaypal Reddy filed a PIL in the Telangana High Court, challenging the prolonged absence of BRS president and Leader of Opposition K Chandrashekar Rao from the Legislative Assembly since December 2023.

The petitioner alleged that the former CM’s absence was an intentional act aimed at suppressing the voice of the people, particularly farmers.

Comments against Revanth: KTR files quash petition

BRS working president and Sircilla MLA KT Rama Rao filed a criminal petition under Section 528 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, seeking quashing of proceedings in a case related to certain remarks he made against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, which is pending before the III Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate at Nampally, Hyderabad.

The case stems from an FIR registered at the Banjara Hills police station on March 29, 2024, based on a complaint lodged by TPCC member Bathini Srinivas Rao, invoking Sections 504 and 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The complaint alleged that on March 27, 2024, at the BRS party office in Banjara Hills, Rama Rao accused Revanth of collecting Rs 2,500 crore from contractors and builders and sending the funds to Delhi.

Meanwhile, Rama Rao and MLA Muta Gopal filed a Criminal Petition under Section 528 of the BNSS, seeking quashing of the proceedings in a case that is currently pending before the Special Judicial First-Class Magistrate for Excise Court, Nampally.

The case stems from an FIR registered at the Musheerabad police station on November 27, 2023, based on a complaint filed by SI R Prem Kumar, alleging that during a roadshow, firecrackers were burst, violating the poll code.