Telangana CM Revanth appears in court in multiple cases

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy appeared in the Special Judicial First Class Magistrate Court (JFCM) for Excise Cases at Nampally on Thursday, which is hearing at least four cases against him.
One of these cases, filed by the Nirmal District Police Association president, was initially registered at the Nirmal police station in 2023 and later transferred to the Begum Bazar police station.
The complainant alleged that during a press conference at the Gandhi Bhavan on August 14, 2023, Revanth, who was then the TPCC president, used filthy language against the state police and threatened to strip Mahbubnagar cops of their uniforms.
A similar case was registered in 2023 at Nalgonda II Town police station, where the complainant alleged that Revanth made derogatory remarks against the police during a party meeting at the Gandhi Bhavan.
The complaint claimed that the purported remarks were widely circulated in the media. The complaint further stated that such remarks demoralise the police force and were made for political gain.
Revanth has denied the allegations, and the court scheduled the next hearing for March 27.
In another case, filed at Peddavoora police station in Nalgonda, the chief minister is accused of violating Covid-19 regulations by campaigning without wearing a mask or maintaining social distancing during the 2021 byelection. The case will be next heard on March 20.
The court was also hearing a case registered at Tirumalagiri police station, which was adjourned to March 20.