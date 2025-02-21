Telangana CM Revanth appears in court in multiple cases

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy appeared in the Special Judicial First Class Magistrate Court (JFCM) for Excise Cases at Nampally on Thursday, which is hearing at least four cases against him.

One of these cases, filed by the Nirmal District Police Association president, was initially registered at the Nirmal police station in 2023 and later transferred to the Begum Bazar police station.

The complainant alleged that during a press conference at the Gandhi Bhavan on August 14, 2023, Revanth, who was then the TPCC president, used filthy language against the state police and threatened to strip Mahbubnagar cops of their uniforms.