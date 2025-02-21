Telangana deputy CM Bhatti bats for states’ autonomy in education sector

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka criticised the new University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines, likening it to a system where one is forced to pay the bill in a restaurant without being allowed to choose their meal.

Speaking at the National Convention on Higher Education organised in Thiruvananthapuram, Vikramarka said that the Centre, while expecting states to provide funds and run universities, was depriving them of any role in the appointment of vice-chancellors as well as admissions.

“If this situation is allowed to continue, then the states would be confined to cutting ribbons at the inauguration of buildings,” he said sarcastically.

Vikramarka said that the education sector was in the concurrent list and it was not the monopoly of the Union government. “States should build educational institutions and systems suitable for their people and social setups. There would not be many similarities between any two states,” he said and added that no state could provide quality education without autonomy.

“All states should emphatically convey their opinion on such an important priority subject without merely confining themselves to the discussions alone,” he added.

“When states stand united with a common objective, the Centre must listen. States are not mere administrative units but lifelines for the progress of the country”, he added.

Right to choose right path

Stating that the Telangana government was ready to organise the next conference in Hyderabad, Vikramarka stressed the need to formulate an action plan on behalf of states.

“States have the right to choose the right path. If the right decision is not taken, states would have to face serious consequences in the future,” he cautioned.