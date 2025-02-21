Telangana Minister Uttam: BRS peddling lies to cover up past mistakes

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that gross injustice was done to Telangana in river water sharing during the BRS regime. He alleged that the BRS failed to protect the rights of the state in river waters.

Speaking to reporters, along with his Cabinet colleagues Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Ponnam Prabhakar, at Jala Soudha on Thursday, Uttam alleged that the BRS leaders were uttering lies to cover up their past mistakes.

“The BRS government borrowed over Rs 1 lakh crore for the Kaleshwaram project, which was plagued by faulty design, poor construction and zero maintenance. The Medigadda barrage, which BRS described as the ‘heart of Kaleshwaram’, collapsed during their own rule,” he alleged.

“Instead of admitting their failures, KCR, Harish Rao and others were shamelessly claiming that only one pillar had collapsed,” he added.

Uttam said that the BRS government spent Rs 1.81 lakh crore on irrigation projects but failed to achieve any significant ayacut expansion. He accused the previous government of helping AP float tenders for the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS) by prompting cancellation of the Apex Council meeting.