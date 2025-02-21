Telangana's Bhupalpally tense after Medigadda complainant’s murder

BHUPALPALLY: A day after the brutal killing of Nagavelli Rajalingamurthy, an activist who had filed a police complaint against former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and others, alleging corruption in the construction of Medigadda barrage, tension prevailed in Bhupalpally on Thursday.

Rajalingamurthy’s wife Sarala, a former councillor, and other relatives of the deceased staged a protest in front of the Bhupalpally Town Police Station in the early hours of Thursday. Police tried to pacify the victim’s kin, assuring them that all culprits would be brought to justice at the earliest.

Sarala had lodged a complaint late on Wednesday night, based on which the Bhupalpally police registered a case past midnight. Police have reportedly taken five suspects into custody and also seized the weapons used in the crime.

It is learnt that the police had to correct the date mentioned in the complaint filed by Sarala from January 20 to February 20. “The correction was made in the complaint copy with the consent of the complainant. It was also changed in the remand report,” said Bhupalpally DSP A Sampath Rao.

In her complaint, Sarala mentioned that they had a dispute with the accused — Renikuntla Komuraiah and Renikuntla Sanjeev — over a piece of land, which is on the opposite side of the Bhupalpally Town Police Station.

“The case was in the civil court and the verdict was expected to be in our favour. In this background, the accused — Sanjeev, Komuraiah, Shemanth Pingil, Kumar More and Kumar Kothuri — planned to kill my husband. They waylaid my husband while he was travelling on a bike and hit him with iron rods and stabbed him with a knife,” she said.

DSP A Sampath Rao, speaking to TNIE, said: “Based on Sarala’s complaint, we have registered a case under Sections 191(2), 191(3), 61(2), 126(2), 103(2), r/w 190 of BNS. The investigation is on. We will definitely arrest the culprits, even if they are influential, as per law.”