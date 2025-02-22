16-year-old student found dead in Telangana hostel, parents allege foul play

KHAMMAM: A 16-year-old first-year Intermediate student allegedly died by suicide in Khammam on Friday. The student, Degala Yoga Nandini, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her hostel room, police said. However, her parents blamed the college for their daughter’s death.

ACP SV Ramana Murthy said, “According to all the clues and samples collected from the spot, the girl has died by suicide. A case has been registered under Section 194 of the BNSS and Khanapuram police have launched the probe.”

The girl’s parents argued that if it were a case of suicide, there should have been neck injuries, asserting that their daughter was healthy, brave and intelligent. They also alleged that the police were not registering a case against the college management because “the college owner is very wealthy”.

They further alleged that instead of filing a case, the police were asking them to compromise and accept financial assistance to settle the issue.

Meanwhile, members of the PDSU student union staged a dharna in front of the college, demanding justice and action against the college management.”