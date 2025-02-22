Activist Rajalingamurthy's murder pre-planned, four arrested

BHUPALPALLY: Even as police confirmed arrest of four accused in the brutal murder of activist Nagavelli Rajalingamurthy, sources revealed that it was a pre-planned killing.

Rajalingamurthy, who had filed a complaint against former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and other BRS leaders, alleging corruption in the construction of the Medigadda barrage, was hacked to death in Bhupalpally town on Wednesday night.

Speaking to TNIE, Bhupalpally DSP A Sampath Rao confirmed that four accused persons were taken into custody but refused to divulge further details. “The case is under investigation. Bhupalpally Circle Inspector and his team are in the process of collecting clues, CCTV footage and other evidence related to the murder,” he said. The four arrested accused, according to sources, are likely to be presented before the media on Saturday.

Police sources also revealed that it was a pre-planned murder and not a spur of the moment attack. The accused, in fact, are believed to have conducted a recce before killing Rajalingamurthy.

“The accused closely followed the movement of Rajalingamurthy in Bhupalpally town. They conducted a recce and then killed him. They also admitted to this during the initial interrogation,” the sources added.

It may be mentioned here that the victim’s wife Sarala had filed a complaint alleging that former MLA Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy was behind her husband’s murder. She also claimed that the ex-legislator tried to force her husband to withdraw the case.

Meanwhile, Rajalingamurthy’s daughter N Kavya Shree too alleged Ramana Reddy was behind her father’s killing and urged the government to punish the accused and deliver justice to the family.