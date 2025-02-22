Amid bird flu fears, chicken shops in Adilabad down shutters for 10 days

ADILABAD/HYDERABAD: With bird flu concerns leading to a sharp decline in sales and restrictions on chick transportation from Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, chicken shop owners in Adilabad have decided to close their businesses for 10 days, starting Friday.

Mohd Mohsin, a chicken shop owner, said that prices have dropped from Rs 220 per kg to Rs 150, yet demand remains low due to fear of the virus. Many are struggling to pay wages to their workers, prompting the temporary shutdown until March 1.

Owners claim that despite it being peak wedding season, customers are hesitant to place bulk orders due to virus fears and misinformation circulating on social media. As a result, consumers are opting for mutton and fish instead, driving mutton prices up from Rs 600 per kg to Rs 800 per kg.

Meanwhile, the government has set up checkposts to restrict vehicles transporting chickens from Maharashtra to erstwhile Adilabad.

2,500 chicks die in Wanaparthy

Around 2,500 chickens, meanwhile, died in Konnur village in Wanaparthy district. Officials have sent samples of the dead chickens for tests and are waiting for the results. As bird flu cases have been reported from neighbouring AP, officials directed shop owners not to sell chicken in the village.