Farmer protests at Hyderabad’s Gandhi Bhavan, demands crop loan waiver

HYDERABAD: A septuagenarian farmer, Thota Yadagiri of Ambaripet village in erstwhile Nalgonda district, staged a protest at Congress state headquarters Gandhi Bhavan, demanding that the government waive crop loans as promised. The farmer claimed that his crop loan of Rs 3 lakh, including interest, had not been waived so far. He added that he has not received any bonus as announced by the government.

Speaking to the media, he said that he would not leave the premises of Gandhi Bhavan until the government writes off his loans. He said that he had no other option but to stage a protest. “Revanth Reddy garu please waive my loan or give guarantee or directions to the bank,” he urged the chief minister.