Telangana economy has collapsed under Congress: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

MEDAK: Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy urged the graduates and teachers to vote for BJP candidates if they want to see change in the state.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Kishan, who is also the BJP state unit president, alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy failed to bring any change in the lives of people as promised by the Congress during the 2023 Assembly elections. “People of Telangana have been taken for a ride by the Congress,” he said.

Stating that Congress sought votes in the name of change, the Union minister said that only the government has changed but not the lives of the people. “The Congress announced six guarantees and made a total of 420 promises to the people of Telangana. But it failed to implement them. It has forgotten the promises it made with regard to providing two lakh jobs and unemployment allowance. Telangana has financially collapsed... and DA and benefits to retired employees are not being paid,” he said.

Kishan said that people will teach the Congress a fitting lesson in the MLC elections by supporting the BJP candidates.

“The graduates’ and teachers’ MLC elections are scheduled for February 27. The BRS has already run away from the contest. The BJP is the only real contender for these seats. The decisive voting by intellectuals will decide the future of Telangana. Vote for change, vote for BJP,” he added.