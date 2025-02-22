Telangana HC refuses to resume probe in phone-tapping case involving Harish Rao

HYDERABAD: Justice K Lakshman of Telangana High Court on Friday dismissed an Interlocutory Application (IA) filed by the Investigating Officer (IO) seeking to overturn its earlier order pausing further investigation into the second phone-tapping case registered at Panjagutta police station and directed that the main criminal petition be heard on February 27.

The case involves two high-profile petitioners — BRS MLA and former minister T Harish Rao and retired DCP P Radhakishan Rao — who had approached the court, seeking quashing of FIR No 1205/2024, registered on December 1, 2024, at Panjagutta police station based on a complaint filed by G Chakdradhar Goud. They were booked under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 386 (extortion), 409 (criminal breach of trust), 506 (criminal intimidation) read with 34 IPC, along with provisions of the IT Act, 2008.

On February 19, Justice Lakshman had directed the IO to pause the investigation until March 3 after considering arguments of senior counsel Dama Seshadri Naidu, representing Harish Rao and Radhakishan Rao.

He had contended that two other accused in the case had already been arrested, and his clients were at risk of arrest.